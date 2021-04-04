Robbins Farley LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Robbins Farley LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,853,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

PNQI stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.35 and a 200 day moving average of $230.95. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.65 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.