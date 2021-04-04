Robbins Farley LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Robbins Farley LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,853,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

PNQI stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.35 and a 200 day moving average of $230.95. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.65 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.