Robbins Farley LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.7% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

