Robbins Farley LLC Acquires Shares of 13,091 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

FISV stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

