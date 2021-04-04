Robbins Farley LLC Buys New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.95.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.25. 1,334,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,913. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

