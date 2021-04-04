Robbins Farley LLC Buys Shares of 11,305 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $120.51. 1,370,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,749. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,110 shares of company stock valued at $25,291,415 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.