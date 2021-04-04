Robbins Farley LLC Invests $1.38 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,934,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

