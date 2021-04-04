Robbins Farley LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. 1,753,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,016. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

