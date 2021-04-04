Robbins Farley LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,706,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.39 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

