Robbins Farley LLC Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.70. 14,936,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,506,647. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.62.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

