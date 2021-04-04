Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.