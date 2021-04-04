Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,512 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Roku by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 370,491 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $331.90 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.