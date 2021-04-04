Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

