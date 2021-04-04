ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Reaches $21.47 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.54 or 0.00468793 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002066 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

