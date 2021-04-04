ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0084

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $20.74 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.96 or 0.00475704 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

