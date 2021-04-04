Rope ($ROPE) Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Rope has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $33,482.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rope token can currently be bought for $72.37 or 0.00123874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00309107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00760015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00090960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.91 or 0.99520591 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

