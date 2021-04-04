Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $410.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.34 and a 200-day moving average of $405.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.42 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

