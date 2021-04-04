Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.44 ($4.37).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

LON ROR opened at GBX 364.20 ($4.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 322.71. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 225.80 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.46%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.