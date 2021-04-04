Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.44 ($4.37).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 364.20 ($4.76) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 322.71. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 34.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 225.80 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

In other news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

