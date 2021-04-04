Rotten Price Hits $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Rotten token can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $69,212.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded 79.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00686144 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 68,373,438 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

