Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Capitalization Hits $16.31 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $8.28 or 0.00014136 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 74.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00309337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.08 or 0.99511512 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,382 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

