Royale Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00074560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.49 or 0.00308302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.23 or 0.00757091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017441 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

