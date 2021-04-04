RSK Smart Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $215,272.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $58,193.76 or 1.00103626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.84 million and $215,272.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 925 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

