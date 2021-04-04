RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $54.43 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $58,841.80 or 0.99877874 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $54.43 million and $168,718.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003338 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 925 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

