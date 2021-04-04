Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $209,673.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $328.23 or 0.00560498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00308666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.99 or 0.00763309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00091607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.61 or 0.99372919 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

