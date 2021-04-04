Rupee (RUP) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $74,787.85 and $5.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,713,300 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

