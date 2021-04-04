Rupiah Token Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $1.25 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00677948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027782 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

