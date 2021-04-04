Ryo Currency Hits Market Cap of $431,647.22 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $431,647.22 and $1,547.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,326.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.50 or 0.03536094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.09 or 0.00353334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.85 or 0.00999285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.66 or 0.00457184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.68 or 0.00409212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.52 or 0.00323213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025747 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,690,030 coins and its circulating supply is 28,572,718 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.