Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 32.6% Lower This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $353,142.02 and approximately $2,953.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,753.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,100.54 or 0.03575187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.00350504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.58 or 0.00966031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.06 or 0.00446033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.66 or 0.00389181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.00318090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,679,445 coins and its circulating supply is 28,562,133 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars.

