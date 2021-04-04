S4FE Reaches Market Cap of $19.44 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, S4FE has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market cap of $19.44 million and $2.09 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00690932 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027639 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

