Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,838 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

