SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64,432.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00008504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $64,432.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00309337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.08 or 0.99511512 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 448,063 coins and its circulating supply is 420,921 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.