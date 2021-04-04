Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0144

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $43.15 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $792.39 or 0.01352124 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.