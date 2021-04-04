SAFE2 (SAFE2) Trading Down 42.4% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 token can now be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00307573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.00755947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017361 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 tokens. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Token Trading

