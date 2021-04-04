SafeCapital (SCAP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,102.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $133,233.12 and approximately $1,102.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 167.4% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001565 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

