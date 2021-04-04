SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0653

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 123.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $120,999.11 and approximately $275.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038036 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.