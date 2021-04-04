SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 40.3% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $2,154.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.93 or 0.99609888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.98 or 0.00940596 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00447382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00320765 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00097746 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002316 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

