SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $433,029.78 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $433,029.78 and $319.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 49.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,556,566 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

