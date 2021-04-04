SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $351,474.55 and $255.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001562 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,556,566 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

