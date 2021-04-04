salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

CRM stock opened at $218.72 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

