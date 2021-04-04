SALT Hits Market Cap of $41.59 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $41.59 million and $148,750.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.93 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027870 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

