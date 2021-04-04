Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.84 Million

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post $31.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.57 million to $40.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $13.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $108.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $116.95 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

SGMO opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

