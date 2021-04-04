Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,449 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.92% of Saul Centers worth $58,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $41.12 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

