Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$23.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$18.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.43. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$9.95 and a 1 year high of C$19.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67.

In other Savaria news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

