Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.41 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $14,043.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00308994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00092577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00747276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018008 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,708,349,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,908,349,146 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.