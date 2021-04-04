Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $20,635.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00328520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.69 or 0.00775751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00092392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016849 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,708,349,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,908,349,146 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

