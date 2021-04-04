ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of ScanSource worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ScanSource by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 353.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ScanSource by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

