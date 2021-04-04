Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after buying an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after buying an additional 157,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

