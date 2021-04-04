Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 174 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,438.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 172.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,442.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,366.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $599.78 and a one year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,508.21.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.