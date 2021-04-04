Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,654 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,269,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 847,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 710,667 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MPC stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

