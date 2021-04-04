Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 29,425 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

KMI stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 336.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

